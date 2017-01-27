Zimbabwe deports 34 illegal immigrants to Ethiopia – Zw News Zimbabwe

BY Jairos Saunyama

34 undocumented Ethiopian migrants were taken into custody after they were caught being moved around by smugglers.

They will all be deported soon by the Zimbabwe Immigration Department.

Among the illegal immigrants were four boys aged between 11 and 12, the individuals who are all men were arrested while hiding at a Marondera farm.

They pleaded guilty on Tuesday before magistrate Shane Kubonera, who then convicted and discharged the group into the hands of immigration officials.

On December 16 last year, the suspects were transported from Mutoko to Marondera en route to Beitbridge by Cletto Nyandoro and Gift Bere.

They were allegedly later dropped at Plot 3, Bemba Farm in Marondera, by Nyandoro, who had gone to Marondera Town to buy food for them.

Acting on a tip-off, Zimbabwe Police stormed the farm and arrested the suspects after discovering that they had no travel papers.