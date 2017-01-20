WFP Ethiopia Country Brief, December 2016 – ReliefWeb

Highlights

The relief operation urgently requires USD 72 million to provide critical food assistance to drought affected populations especially in the Somali Region in south eastern Ethiopia. Preliminary indications from the results of the Meher assessment indicate a likely drop in beneficiary numbers, even though below average rains in the south east may indicate a new emerging drought.

WFP Assistance

The Protracted Relief and Recovery Operation (PRRO) 200712 addresses acute food insecurity, currently exacerbated by the ongoing drought. The objectives are to transition chronically food insecure households to a predictable safety net; to provide emergency food assistance for vulnerable households and to address malnutrition through a combination of preventative and curative approaches. The PRRO supports and complements the Government’s social protection, disaster risk management and nutrition programmes.

Following the completion of the 2016 spring harvest assessment, the Government of Ethiopia launched its mid-year revision of humanitarian requirements (HRD). Out of 9.7 million people in need of emergency food assistance, WFP and the National Disaster Risk Management Commission are responsible for 7.1 million people. This number may reduce with the 2017 Humanitarian Requirements Document. With respect to Moderate Acute Malnutrition (MAM) treatment, 2.36 million children and women require WFP support with specialized nutritious foods.

Under the provisions of Budget Revision 3 (BR3) to PRRO 200712, WFP intends to meet the needs of 7.6 million people with emergency food assistance and 2.5 million children and women with MAM support.

The PRRO 200700 provides food assistance to 650,000 refugees in Ethiopia. Ten percent of the people assisted through the PRRO receive a combination of cash and food assistance in 10 camps. Refugees also benefit from a school meals programme, targeting children attending primary schools and nutrition interventions for prevention and treatment of moderate acute malnutrition. Prevention of moderate acute malnutrition targets children aged 6-23 months, pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers, while targeted supplementary feeding is for children under the age of five. A small non-food intervention aims to support livelihoods and environmental rehabilitation projects in refugee areas, complementing the resources of partners.

The Country Programme (200253) comprises of: support to the Ethiopian Government in disaster risk management; school meals programme; support to people living with HIV and AIDS; and support to smallholder farmers through Purchase for Progress (P4P) initiative. The Country Programme has been extended to the end of the 2016 for Food for Education interventions.

SO 200711 provides safe and reliable air transport to thousands of humanitarian personnel. It is currently undergoing a budget revision to extend it for a year. The specific objectives of this operation include providing transportation of light relief cargo, such as medical supplies and support equipment and carrying out medical and security evacuations for humanitarian agencies as well as responding in a fast and reliable manner to the needs of the humanitarian community.

SO 200977 supports and augments the logistics capacity of the Government of Ethiopia and other humanitarian partners in the drought response. The Logistics Cluster has been activated to support the response and identify gaps and bottlenecks; propose mitigating measures; augment the logistics coordination and information management capacity; and through WFP, augment the logistics capacity of the Government of Ethiopia humanitarian responders and other humanitarian actors. A budget revision in underway to extend it to March 2017.