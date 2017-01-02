Vegan Sweets & Homemade Ethiopian Fare Are On The Menu This Week



According to cocktail lore, the Negroni was created by a Florentine bartender in 1915 after a customer demanded a stiffer take on the Americano cocktail. The patron, Count Camilo Negroni, had picked up a taste for stronger beverages while working as a rodeo clown in the American West, and brought his tastes back to Italy. On Wednesday, House of Yes celebrates this stiff, storied drink with their Negroni Night. They’ll be serving $7 cocktails all night, but be aware—they’re pretty stiff. More info here.



Bushwick’s Bunna Cafe is hosting an Ethiopian cooking class on Thursday. Chef Kedega Srage will teach you how to make six dishes from the restaurant’s menu, as well as all the tips and tricks to making injera, Ethiopian flatbread. At the end of the lesson, you’ll be served a candlelit dinner featuring the dishes you just learned to make, and the meal will end with a toast of tej, Ethiopian honey wine. You can purchase tickets ($85) here.

If one vegan cooking lesson isn’t enough for you, Little Choc Apothecary in Williamsburg is hosting a tea party and cooking demonstration, also on Thursday. They’ll be serving warm tea sandwiches with a tofu scramble, rosemary roasted carrots with beet kebabs, mini truffles, and unlimited tea before teaching you how to make a few vegan sweets. You’ll also get a complimentary glass of wine and learn to make salted caramel panna cotta, caramelized hazelnut cookie crumble, and candied cranberries, plus you get to take home the recipes to recreate everything you learned to make whenever you want. Purchase tickets ($50) here.

If you’re not still hungover from New Year’s (and if you are maybe call an ambulance?), the New York Beer Company is having a pub crawl, featuring specials on Goose Island Beers, on Friday. The crawl itself is free to attend, but you can expect to pay $9 or $16 for rare, high alcohol content brews from Bourbon County. And because of the aforementioned alcohol content, the beers will be poured in 5 and 10 ounce servings—but on the bright side, that means you can try them all. More info here.

