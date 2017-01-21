|
nazret.com
|
Tola of Ethiopia sets course record in Dubai Marathon upset
Washington Times
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) – Tamirat Tola of Ethiopia set a new course record in winning the Dubai Marathon on Friday. The 25-year-old completed the course in two hours, four minutes and 11 seconds; 12 seconds faster than the previous best time …
