The Ethiopian tribeswomen who wear colourful accessories

Lebanese photographer Omar Reda travelled to meet Ethiopian tribeswomen

There he snapped amazing images of women in three tribes in the Omo Valley

Some of the tribeswomen wear large lip plates which date back to the slave era

With their colourful beaded necklaces, fruit headdresses and large lip plates, these are the Ethiopian tribeswomen known for their unique style.

The amazing images of the women were snapped by Lebanese photographer Omar Reda, who travelled to the Omo Valley to meet with the Hamar, Dassanech and Mursi tribes.

And although their appearance is striking, their traditional dress dates back to the slave era, where women believed fitting lip plates would make them less attractive to slave owners.

One of the colourful Ethiopian tribeswomen who has a large decorated plate inserted in her lip

The traditional dress dates back to the slave era, where women believed fitting lip plates would make them less attractive to slave owners

Mr Reda, 32, who now lives in Riyadh explained: ‘The Mursi tribe are known for the plate pinched inside their bottom lip.

‘This tradition started during the slavery era, girls used to deform themselves in order to be avoided to be selected as slaves.

