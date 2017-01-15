South Sudan Nuers in Ethiopia select electoral board – Sudan Tribune







By Tesfa-Alem Tekle

January 13, 2017 (ADDIS ABABA) – As exiled South Sudan Nuers prepare to conduct general election, the Nuer Youth Union in Ethiopia on Friday disclosed that it has selected an electoral board tasked to facilitate the General election.

The Addis Ababa based Union has also appointed Kun Puok Riek, as the chairperson of the electoral commission.

Leaders of the electoral board told Sudan Tribune that the 16 committees withdrawn from the so-known Greaters four sub-community namely Pangak, Akoba, Bentiu and Nasir counties have elected Riek as chairperson of the electoral commission to head and access all the process of General election.

Riek who also is chairman of the Nuer youth union called for a peaceful pre and post election as well as for fair elections.

“The future of this community must come from us. This is the time to make difference by electing the right leader,” Riek said.

He urged his fellow citizens to desist from being used as a political tools of violence against each other or from being used as agents of hatred through social medias.

“I urge all of you to use this platform to preach peace and influence positive change for Nuer youth in Ethiopia” he said further noting the importance of election to build a Democratic Society in war striven South Sudan.

As well as appointment of chair, the union has also appointed deputy, Secretary, finance, information and special advisors for the electoral board.

The newly established board has called on Nuer diasporas and intellectuals to back up and support the youth union financially and through their wise advice’s.

Riek told Sudan Tribune that the Nuer youth union is a neutral and non-political organization which only serves per the interest of Nuer youth.

“The election will be held without any political intervention” Riek said.

He added that “We don’t want any political party or politician to drive us because our politicians have already got themselves divided”.

The general elections are slated to be held later in May shorty after Ethiopia decides to lift a running state of emergency.

Last October the east of African nation declared a six-month state decree to arrest a year-long deadly anti-government protest which killed hundreds.

