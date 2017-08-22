Rwanda: Cycling Team Shift Focus to Tour of Ethiopia

Photo: Sam Ngendahimana/New Times (L-R) Jean Bosco Nsengimana, Bonaventure Uwizeyimana, Ephrem Tuyishimire and Gasore Hategeka will represent Team Rwanda in Ethiopia.

The national cycling team (Team Rwanda) will be looking to use the experience gained from competing in the Colorado Classic as they seek to register good performance at the upcoming Meles Zenawi for Green Development Race in Ethiopia.

The 2.2 UCI category race will take place from August 28 to September 2, traversing across different regions of the country. Team Rwanda will depart for Ethiopia on August 27.

Team Rwanda roster for the 6-day race includes; the reigning Tour du Rwanda champion Valens Ndayisenga (inset), Jean Bosco Nsengimana (the 2015 Tour du Rwanda winner), reigning national champion champion Gasore Hatageka, Bonaventure Uwizeyimana, Michel Uwiduhaye and Ephrem Tuyishime.

The team is under Felix Sempoma as head coach; Theoneste Karasira will be the mechanic while Patrick Kayinamura is the physiotherapist.

Nsengimana, Hategeka and Uwizeyimana are fresh from competing in the just concluded 2.HC UCI category Colorado Classic race in the United States. Sempoma was also with the team in the US.

“The experience and lessons we picked from Colorado will come in handy in Ethiopia. I believe that the boys from the US tour will work well with those they joined at home to form a solid team. All the riders have vast experience on the continent,” Sempoma told Times Sport on Monday.

The annual Meles Zenawi for Green Development, which is part of the UCI Continental Tour, is named after former Ethiopian Prime Minister Meles Zenawi in tribute of his legacy and dedication to green development locally and on the continent.