Qatari real estate company on track for first project in Ethiopia's … – nazret.com

Ezdan Holding Group chairman Sheikh Dr Khalid bin Thani bin Abdullah al-Thani recently met Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn Boshe and discussed a multi-purpose project the leading Qatari real estate company is setting up in Addis Ababa.

Welcoming Sheikh Dr Khalid and the high-level Qatari delegation accompanying him, Boshe highlighted the investment opportunities available in Ethiopia and instructed his officials “to immediately coordinate with members of the Qatari delegation in order to put the project into operation at the earliest.”

Boshe hailed the strong bilateral ties between the two countries, particularly at the economic level, and noted that Ethiopia is “one of the most vibrant countries on the African continent that enjoys proper investment climate and has many potentials and suitable conditions for lucrative investment opportunities.”

Later, Mayor of Addis Ababa, Diriba Kuma received Sheikh Dr Khalid and the Qatari delegation at the City Hall, where he made a detailed presentation about the project’s site.

Kuma highlighted the importance of the site as a key commercial hub in a central location in Addis Ababa.

The mayor also accompanied Sheikh Dr Khalid and the delegation on a field trip to the project site.

Sheikh Dr Khalid praised the Ethiopian officials for the cordial reception and generous hospitality accorded to the Qatari delegation.

He lauded the keenness shown by the Ethiopian officials, led by Boshe in supporting and promoting investment opportunities and helping businessmen set up different ventures in Ethiopia as the fast growing Ethiopian economy stands to further benefit from this.

Sheikh Dr Khalid said Ezdan in association with the mayor of Addis Ababa will “intensify its efforts” at the project site. This is the first Qatari project in the Ethiopian market.

In terms of facilities and services, the project will meet “top-notch technical specifications”, which Sheikh Dr Khalid said will “evidently contribute in raising the quality” of real estate products in the Ethiopian market.

He recalled that during his current and previous visits he would meet the Ethiopian leadership including the country’s president and the prime minister.

In those meetings, Sheikh Dr Khalid said he could feel Ethiopia’s “tremendous eagerness to encourage and attract” Qatari investments to the country. Given Qatar’s robust economy, the country’s businessmen are encouraged to explore new investment opportunities beyond the country’s borders.

“In this context, the meetings focused mainly on ways of bilateral cooperation to establish new projects in realty and healthcare sectors,” Sheikh Dr Khalid said.

He also lauded the support and attention the business sector receives from Qatar’s government under the wise leadership of HH the Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani.

The bilateral meetings were also attended by the Ethiopian ambassador to Qatar Mesganu Arga Moach; Ezdan Holding Group CEO Ali Mohamed al-Obaidli; Medicare Group CEO Khaled Mohamed al-Emadi; SAK Holding Group CEO Hesham al-Sehtari besides second secretary at the Qatari embassy in Addis Ababa, Nawaf Atiq al-Kuwari, and third secretary Nasser Salman al-Malik.