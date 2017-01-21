No joy for Ethiopian illegal immigrants

THERE was no joy for the 34 Ethiopian immigrants, who were arrested while hidden at a Marondera farm after magistrate Shane Kubonera postponed the matter to Tuesday, as the courts failed to secure an interpreter yesterday.

BY Jairos Saunyama

The all-male Ethiopians, who have been in remand prison since their arrest in December, looked dejected in their white prison garb and will have to spend another weekend in remand prison.

Among them are four boys aged 11 and 12.

It is the State’s case that, on December 16 last year, the suspects were transported from Mutoko to Marondera en route to Beitbridge by Cletto Nyandoro and Gift Bere.

They were allegedly later dropped at Plot 3, Bemba Farm in Marondera by Nyandoro, who had gone to Marondera Town to buy some food for them.

Acting on a tip-off, police stormed the farm and arrested the suspects after discovering that they had no travel documents.

Tariro Shirichena-Chamisa represented the State.