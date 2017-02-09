Majestic Ethiopian Black Lion Caught on Video – National Geographic Video

The following is a stunning video of Ethiopia’s famed Black Lion caught on video by National Geographic explorer in Bale Mountains National Park.
The Black-Maned Ethiopian lion, known among Ethiopians as simply Black Lion, is a national symbol and celebrated as uniquely Ethiopian.
Read story from The National Geographic
