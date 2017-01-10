Humanitarian Action for Children 2017 – Ethiopia – Reliefweb

Total people in need: 9.2 million

Total children (<18) in need: 4.8 million

Total people to be reached in 2017: 4 million

Total children to be reached in 2017: 2 million

While a strong harvest is expected in the northern and western parts of Ethiopia in 2017, the effects of the El Niño-induced drought remain. Below average rains in the last quarter of 2016 in the southern and eastern parts of the country have extended and intensified drought conditions. An estimated 5.6 million people will require food aid in 20177 and more than 300,000 children will require treatment for severe acute malnutrition (SAM). Drought, floods and local conflicts may displace up to 350,000 people. Disease outbreaks will continue, with an estimated 4.4 million people at risk. An estimated 9.2 million people will require water and sanitation assistance. Lack of food, water, learning spaces and educational materials continue to contribute to high levels of student absenteeism and dropouts, affecting 4 million children. Several thousand children will be at risk of abuse, neglect, exploitation and violence and will require child protection assistance. Ethiopia is the fifth largest refugee-hosting country in the world, with 783,340 refugees, 58 per cent of whom are children.8 An estimated 330,000 South Sudanese refugees are expected to be registered by the end of 2016, with an additional 125,000 refugees from South Sudan potentially arriving in 2017 due to the ongoing conflict.

Humanitarian strategy

UNICEF and partners will respond to the needs of populations affected by multiple emergencies, while promoting resilient development and early recovery. As cluster lead in nutrition, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) and child protection and co-lead in education, UNICEF will support a coordinated response. The Government will receive support to build institutional capacity on disaster risk management and social protection.

UNICEF will also support government capacity to provide access to quality SAM treatment for children, emphasizing referrals and identification. The health system and partner capacities will be strengthened for the detection of, preparedness for and response to public health emergencies. In WASH, UNICEF will improve access to safe water in drought-affected communities and support communities affected by water-borne diseases. This includes water trucking in regions affected by drought, which is a costly intervention. Children affected by drought and conflict will have access to quality education in safe environments.

UNICEF will also provide child protection support for family separation, violence and abuse, including through communitybased activities, strengthening of case management systems and cash transfers.