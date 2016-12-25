Home News Ethiopia: Two killings hours apart in Fairfax may be related, police say – nazret.com

The Washington Post

A man and woman were found slain in Fairfax County, Va., hours apart, and police said they think the killings are linked.

Henok G. Yohannes, 22, was discovered dead at his home in the 6400 block of Blarney Stone Court in Springfield at about 8:15 p.m. Thursday. He had suffered trauma to his upper body, police said, and an autopsy by the medical examiner’s office was scheduled to determine a cause of death.

On Friday morning, 22-year-old Kedest Sileshi Simeneh’s body was found against a tree in a yard on Cordwood Court in Burke, about two miles from where Yohannes’s body was found. She, too, had trauma to the upper body, police said.

Fairfax police said they think the victims knew each other, but they did not detail that relationship. No arrests had been made by Friday evening, and police asked anyone with information to call.

“We don’t know who did it; we have no suspect in custody,” said Monica Meeks, a county police spokeswoman. “These two crimes do not appear to be random.”

On Friday evening, investigators were meeting inside a police mobile command vehicle parked near the Blarney Stone Court scene. Police said aerial photos were taken of the Cordwood Court scene.

Police said a family member of Yohannes found his body Thursday, and authorities were called. They did not say whether there was forced entry into the home.

At about 9 a.m. Friday, police said, a homeowner called police to the Burke address after spotting a woman on the ground in a back yard. Simeneh, who police said lived at a different address, had no connection to that home.

On Friday night, friends and relatives filled the living room at the slain woman’s home, while her father, Sileshi Dinke, 54, clasped tissues in each hand as he spoke of her.

Her concern for others, and eagerness to help, he said, went so far as to prompt her to open the door of the family car when stopped on a trip, so she could help people nearby who appeared to be in need.

“She’s very very kind,” he said. She was the oldest of his three children and had graduated four years ago from Robert E. Lee High School in Fairfax.

“We want to find out whoever did this to her, you know,” he said. Whatever solace might be found, he told a reporter, would come from one source: “Justice.”

SPRINGFIELD, Va. – Fairfax County police are investigating two homicides that happened less than two miles apart that are believed to be possibly connected.

Police say 22-year-old Henok Yohannes was found dead Thursday inside his Springfield home in the 6400 block of Blarney Stone Court after they received a call at around 8:15 p.m. Authorities found Yohannes with apparent trauma to the upper body.

On Friday, police said 22-year-old Kedest Sileshi Simeneh of Springfield was found leaning against a tree and not moving by a homeowner in their yard in the 6500 block of Cordwood Court in Burke. The resident contacted police and medical personnel found the woman deceased at the scene — also with upper body trauma.

Read More from Fox 5 DC