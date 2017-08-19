Habteselassie Tafesse: Ethiopia’s “father of tourism” laid to rest

ADDIS ABABA, Aug. 13 (Xinhua) — The man known as “the father of Ethiopia’s tourism”, Habteselassie Tafesse, was laid to rest on Sunday at a funeral held on the premises of Holy Trinity Cathedral in Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa.

Habteselassie, known to have coined the phrase, “13 Months of Sunshine,” the country’s popular tourism slogan, had contributed hugely to the establishment and development of the tourism industry in the East African country.

Ethiopia last year officially launched its new brand, “Ethiopia, Land of Origins.”

Having assumed different government posts, the late has played role in the establishment of various tourism and related institutions, which have immense contribution to the promotion and development of the sector in Ethiopia.

He died at the age of 90 last Wednesday, on August 9, and his funeral on Sunday was attended by senior government officials, representatives of different public and private offices, families and friends of the late among others.

Speaking on the occasion, Hirut Woldemariam, Ethiopian Minister of Culture and Tourism, has hailed Habteselassie’s accomplishment in promoting Ethiopia and the country’s tourist destinations and products at home, and to international audience.

The minister recalled the prizes awarded to him by the incumbent government in recognition of his achievements and promotion of the country’s tourism industry.

She noted that Habteselassie had carried out various activities to promote Ethiopia to the outside world and increase tourist flows to the country, even at times when there were no as such infrastructure development and facilities in the country.

He was showered with various prizes and awards from different governmental and non-governmental organizations for his contribution and achievements of promoting the country’s tourism.