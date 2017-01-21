Guinea, Ethiopia agree to boost trade – News Agency of Nigeria (satire) (press release)



Ethiopia and Guinea have agreed to enhance their strategic partnership in trade and investments.

APA reports that the leaders of the two nations met on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Friday.

The meeting between Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessalegn and President Alpha Condé of Guinea, also covered bilateral and continental issues.

The two leaders said they will work towards furthering engagements in bilateral fields, and exchange views on ways of translating previous agreements into practice.

President Alpha Condé praised Ethiopia’s status in expanding renewable energy and expressed interest to learn from the country’s practically tested and well acknowledged experience.

Guinea will send a delegation to Ethiopia to accelerate experience sharing and further building ties including in areas of fighting terrorism, the Guinean president said.

Guinea’s President, who is expected to take over the African Union chairmanship during the 28th AU summit in Addis Ababa, also commended Ethiopia for its pan-Africanist role in the continent.

Prime Minister Hailemariam assured President Conde of Ethiopia’s readiness to share its experiences in all areas that won Guinea’s attention.

Ethiopia and Guinea signed some 20 partnership agreements during Hailemariam’s official visit to Guinea back in April 2016.