Giving back to Ethiopia: Taste of Ethiopia Food Truck funding mission to help kids

A food truck that makes stops around the Green Bay area is on a mission to help kids in Ethiopia.
A dad, his kids, and some friends pair Ethiopian slow cooking and exotic spices with familiar American dishes for a Taste of Ethiopia. The food has rave reviews on Facebook.
Tesfaye Joyce lived in Ethiopia most of his life. While in an orphanage, he met some people involved in the project called Pay It Forward Ethiopia.
“My hope for this to collect, especially Ethiopian Americans that came in through adoption, to be able to come together and pretty much give back the help the people back home, they need,” Joyce says.
Joyce say he’s grateful for his life in Wisconsin.
