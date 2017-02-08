Genzebe Dibaba Breaks World 2000m Record in Sabadell, Spain

In what is becoming an annual tradition, Ethiopian Genzebe Dibaba set another world record, this time in the 2,000-meter run in Sabadell, Spain, on Tuesday, crossing the finish line in 5:23.75. Not only was the mark faster than Gabriela Szabo‘s former world indoor best of 5:30.53, but it also bettered Sonia O’Sullivan‘s world record of 5:25.36, set outdoors in 1994.

So, assuming the mark is ratified, Dibaba will not only own a new world indoor best but a new world record as well (the IAAF does not recognize an official world record for the indoor 2000m).

This is the fourth year in a row that Dibaba has set a world record indoors as she broke the indoor 1500 and 3000 records in 2014, the indoor 5000 record in 2015 and the indoor mile record last year.

According to the IAAF, Dibaba ran a slight negative split, running the first 1k in 2:42.65 and the second in 2:41.10. We timed her at an unofficial 63.9 for the final 400 and 31.7 for the final lap. Watch below.

Dibaba has two more world record attempts lined up this winter. She will try to break her indoor 1500 mark of 3:55.17 on Friday at the Copernicus Cup in Poland before taking aim at Maria Mutola‘s indoor 1,000-meter world record of 2:30.94 in Madrid on February 24.

