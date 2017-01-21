Ethiopia's Tamirat Tola wins Dubai Marathon in record time – ArabianBusiness.com

Ethiopian Tamirat Tola won the 2017 Standard Chartered Dubai Marathon in a new course record time on Friday.

He won the men’s race in a time of 2:04:10, while his compatriot Worknesh Degefa Debele, triumphed in the women’s race in 2:22:35, news agency WAM reported.

The two Ethiopian runners won the $200,000 first prize while Tola also won a bonus of $150,000 for setting the Dubai Marathon course record – beating Ethiopian Ayele Abshero’s timing of 2:04:23, which was set in the 2012 Dubai Marathon.

At an honouring ceremony, Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, chairman of Dubai International Marine Club, congratulated the winners.

More than 33,000 men and women runners participated in the event which also included two shorter runs of 10km and 4km.