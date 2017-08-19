Search by category:
Ethiopia’s Muktar Edris beats Mo Farah

LONDON, ENGLAND – AUGUST 12: Muktar Edris of Ethiopia does the “Mobot” as Mohamed Farah of Great Britain looks on after crossing the finishline in the Men’s 5000 Metres final during day nine of the 16th IAAF World Athletics Championships London 2017 at The London Stadium on August 12, 2017 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

The 34-year-old, whose winning run in the 5,000m at Olympics and world finals stretched back to 2011, fought desperately to claw back the deficit in the finishing straight but Edris held on to win in 13min 32.79sec.

Farah, a two-time double world champion and two time double Olympic champion, finished in 13:33.22.

Farah, who had won the 10,000m last Friday to open the championships with a bang, said he couldn’t have given it more but added he had proved that it was possible to break up the Ethiopian and Kenya hegemony over the distance races.

“I gave it my all, 110 percent,” said Farah.

“I don’t think there was any more I could have done. They (the Ethiopians) run as a team.

“Never feel like you can’t beat the Kenyans and Ethiopians — anything is possible.”

American Paul Chelimo added world bronze to his Olympic silver, timing 13.33.30.

