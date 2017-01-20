Ethiopian to Open Seven New Destinations – allAfrica.com – AllAfrica.com

Ethiopian envisages to reach 120 international destinations worldwide by the year 2025

Ethiopian Airlines, Africa’s largest airline group, announces that it will launch seven new destinations in five months time. This is one of the greatest expansions in Ethiopian’s long and illustrious history.

In a press release, Ethiopian said it would launch new service to Victoria Falls (Zimbabwe), Antananarivo (Madagascar), Conakry (Guinea), Oslo (Norway), Chengdu (China), Jakarta (Indonesia) and Singapore (Singapore) starting from February to June. With the addition of these stations, Ethiopian would have service from Addis to 98 different international cities across the world.

Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO, Tewolde Gebremariam said: “Africa’s share of the Global Aviation is the smallest which is only around three percent. As the largest airline group in the continent, we are highly concerned on the low base of air connectivity in the continent.”

“We are setting record expansion to enable Africans enjoy safe, reliable and economical air connectivity both within the continent and between the continent and the rest of the world,” he added.

Tewolde also said: “Looking beyond the current economic slowdown especially in the oil export dependent economies of Africa, we firmly believe that the continent will become the magnet for foreign direct investment, trade and tourism, which are the engines of air travel growth.”

“In turn efficient air connectivity also drives socio-economic development and we are happy to contribute our share in the 21 st Century African Transformation” the CEO added.

In 2016, new flights to Moroni (Comoros), Windhoek (Namibia) and New York (United States) were launched, as well as three cities in Ethiopia: Hawassa, Kebri Dahar and Dembidolo.

Ethiopian is one of the fastest growing airlines in the world, and is stretching its wings every year to new destinations.