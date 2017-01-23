Ethiopian President all praise for makers of Jaipur Foot – The Hindu – The Hindu

“; var device = “”; for ( var type in WFClientTypeDef) if (window.matchMedia(WFClientTypeDef[type]).matches) switch (type) case “xlarge”: device = ‘desktop’; break; case “large”: device = ‘desktop’; break; case “medium”: device = ‘tab’; break; case “small”: device = ‘mobile’; break;

: Ethiopian President Mulatu Teshome praised the makers of the world famous Jaipur Foot for holding two camps in his country and rehabilitating about 700 handicapped persons.

The on-the-spot fitment camps for limbless people were organised in the Mekelle and Harar towns of Ethiopia.

Addressing a ceremony in Harar earlier this week, Dr. Teshome said the efforts of Bhagwan Mahaveer Vikalang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS) to restore mobility to handicapped persons by fitting artificial limbs manufactured by its technicians were laudable.

‘Great humanitarian work’

According to a BMVSS release issued here, Dr. Teshome said holding the camps in Ethiopia was a “great humanitarian work”, which had brought dignity to the lives of handicapped people.

Some patients fitted with the Jaipur Foot gave a demonstration by walking, jumping and squatting.

India’s Ambassador to Ethiopia Anurag Srivastava said the Jaipur Foot camps had helped strengthen relations between India and Ethiopia.

BMVSS founder and chief patron D.R. Mehta said the organisation would be willing to set up a permanent centre in Ethiopia and train technical staff there. Similar centres have started functioning in Afghanistan, Mauritius and some other countries.