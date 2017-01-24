Ethiopian migrant run down in Calais as hundreds return to port town

Instead of setting up another camp, they are staying in small groups, sleeping rough in fields or wasteland on the edges of the town.

Police say they are enforcing a “zero-tolerance policy”, rounding up migrants and sending them to be processed at official centres in other towns.

After the death on Saturday, Calais authorities tried to downplay the influx. “It is not because of this tragic accident that we can talk about the return of migrants to Calais,” an official at the regional Préfecture said.

When the “Jungle” was cleared, thousands of young men, mainly Africans, Afghans and Arabs, were bussed to official accommodation centres around France. Some have taken up the government’s offer to seek asylum in France, but many remain determined to join relatives or friends in Britain.

…

Read More Here

AddisNews is not responsible for the contents or reliability of any other websites to which we get contents from and provide a link and do not necessarily endorse the views expressed by them.







Comments

comments