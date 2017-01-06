Ethiopian Brunch; Ripple Revamps

January 5, 2017

CLEVELAND PARK—New year, new resto. Ripple has a revamped menu to start 2017 off right — with a focus on vegetable-heavy dishes and the creative use of meats. There’s also a new prix fixe menu on offer: four courses for $59. [EaterWire]

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS—Letena Ethiopian Restaurant is starting to brunch — and, yes, it will be a buffet. It all starts this Sunday, Jan. 8 (which coincides with Ethiopian Christmas) and will last from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., offering up Ethiopian breakfast and lunch specials and traditional Ethiopian coffee service. [EaterWire]

MT. VERNON SQUARE—Columbia Room is paying tribute to the women of the food world with a special themed cocktail menu for the winter. Think: unique drinks dedicated to female industry leaders and other super-cool ladies. The menu launches January 10. [EaterWire]

January 4, 2017

WATERFRONT—Every Monday in January, Masala Art SW is spotlighting Punjabi cuisine, with options for vegetarians and meat-eaters alike. Each evening has a three-course meal, with appetizers and dessert, and costs $24 for dishes without meat, $27 for dishes with. [EaterWire]

RESTON—Red’s Table is celebrating the Super Bowl in the best way they know how: bison chili, happy-hour-esque specials and catering-like specials. Folks can enjoy the quirky meaty dish in-house while watching the game or order party-sized platters of foods like calamari, potato salad and biscuits to take home to their crew. [EaterWire]

MULTIPLE LOCATIONS—Legal Sea Foods is offering up $1 cups of New England clam chowder with the purchase of any entree on January 15th. It’s going down at every D.C. location of the chain. [EaterWire]

January 3, 2017

IVY CITY—Ari’s Diner debuted inside the Hecht Building last month and expands hours to 9 p.m. tonight to start serving dinner. In addition to breakfast items like steak and eggs and omelets, find savory dishes like burgers and crab cake sandwiches. Pastas are coming soon. [EaterWire]

DUPONT CIRCLE—For the month of January, McClellan’s Retreat will showcase 12 top cocktail sellers from the past year. Ones that made the cut include the What Is It…Fall? ($12), a hot drink with two rums, Christmas at the Benders ($14), and the pricey-but-popular McClellan’s Manhattan for $25. [EaterWire]

BETHESDA—Cesco Osteria is branching out from its usual Tuscan food fare with a new Sunday Salon Series — a weekly event that will highlight Italian culture. It starts on Jan. 29, with a discussion of Leonardo da Vinci’s first portrait of Ginevra de’Benci. Tickets are available online. [EaterWire]

