Ethiopian athletes win Xiamen International Marathon

The Xiamen International Marathon starts off. The marathon is the first IAAF Gold Label Road Race of 2017 in Xiamen, southeast China’s Fujian Province. It is the 15th Xiamen Marathon and has just been officially labelled a full marathon with a distance over 40kms. [Photo: Xinhua]

Athletes race in the 2017 Xiamen International Marathon in southeast China’s Fujian Province on Monday, January 2. The event brought 30,000 participants this year. [Photo: Xinhua]

Athletes race in the 2017 Xiamen International Marathon in southeast China’s Fujian Province on Monday, January 2. The event brought 30,000 participants this year. [Photo: Xinhua]

Lemi Berhanu Hayle of Ethiopia wins the men’s front with a time of 2 hours, 8 minutes and 26 seconds. The race is the 22-year-old’s third marathon in China. He won the 2013 Taiyuan Marathon and placed 15th in the 2015 IAAF World Championships Beijing. [Photo: weibo.com/sunnews]

Meseret Mengistu of Ethiopia is the champion of the women’s group in the 2017 Xiamen Marathon on January 2. [Photo: weibo.com/dnkb]

