Ethiopian Airlines plan record expansion for 2017 | The Voice Online

Africa’s largest airline group, Ethiopian Airlines, is delighted to announce that it will launch seven new destinations within five months during the first half of 2017. This is one of the greatest expansions in Ethiopian’s long and illustrious history.

From February to June, Ethiopian will launch new services to Victoria Falls (Zimbabwe), Antananarivo (Madagascar), Conakry (Guinea), Oslo (Norway), Chengdu (China), Jakarta (Indonesia) and Singapore (Singapore). With the addition of these stations, Ethiopian will have service from Addis Ababa to 98 different international cities located across the world.

Group CEO, Mr. Tewolde GebreMariam, said: “Africa’s share of Global Aviation is currently the smallest at only around 3%. As the largest airline group in the continent, we are highly concerned by this low base of air connectivity and are therefore setting record expansion in progress to enable Africans to enjoy safe, reliable and economical air connectivity both within the continent and between the continent and the rest of the world.

Looking beyond the current economic slowdown, especially in the oil export dependent economies of Africa, Ethiopian firmly believe that the continent will become the magnet for foreign direct investment, trade and tourism, which are the engines of air travel growth. In turn efficient air connectivity also drives socio economic development and we are happy to contribute our share to the 21st Century African Transformation.”

In 2016 alone, new flights to Moroni (Comoros), WindHoek (Namibia) and Newark (United States) were launched, as well as to three cities in Ethiopia: Hawassa, Kebridahar and Dembidolo. Ethiopian is one of the fastest growing airlines in the world, and we are expanding our wings every year. Ethiopian envisages to reach 120 international destinations worldwide by the year 2025 – 98 down, 22 to go!

