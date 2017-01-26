Ethiopian Airlines flight diverted from Addis Ababa to St. John’s

A medical emergency aboard a flight bound for Ethiopia’s capital city diverted a plane to St. John’s on Wednesday.

Ethiopian Airlines Flight 501 landed in St. John’s at about 4 p.m NT, according to Erika Kelland, a spokesperson at the St. John’s International Airport.

Kelland said there was a medical emergency on board, but had no other information about the incident or how long the plane would remain in St. John’s.

The plane left Washington, D.C. at 11:30 NT and was set for a flight of about 13 hours to Addis Ababa.

