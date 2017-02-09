Ethiopia Tire Market to Grow 4%, 2017-2022 – Growing Investment … – PR Newswire (press release)

The tire market in the country is projected to exhibit a CAGR of over 4% during 2017-2022. Passenger car tires dominated Ethiopia tire market over the past few years and is expected to continue to dominate in the coming years as well, owing to rising purchasing power and recovering passenger car sales in the country.

Ethiopia witnessed major economic challenges over the past few years, owing to continuously decreasing oil prices, rising political instability and unfavourable government policies. Thus, impacting manufacturing of new vehicles in the country during the same period. However, tire market in Ethiopia grew at a moderate pace during the same period owing to rising automobile sales and expanding vehicle fleet size in the country.

Government of Ethiopia has been rigorously working to improving the economic conditions of the country by attracting large sums of foreign investment for setting up of industries and manufacturing facilities in the country. Therefore, growing investment in industrial sector, improving economic scenario, increasing demand for motorbikes and rising penetration of Chinese tires is expected to fuel demand for tires in Ethiopia during 2017-2022.

Companies Mentioned

Apollo Tyres Ltd.

Balkrishna Industries Ltd

Bridgestone Middle East & Africa FZE

CEAT Limited

Goodyear Middle East FZE

Hangzhou Zhongce Rubber CO.,LTD

Horizon Addis Tyres S.C.

MRF Limited

Michelin AIM FZE

Pirelli Tyre(Suisse) SA Middle East Branch

Triangle Tyre Co. Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Analyst View

4. Ethiopia Tire Market Outlook

5. Ethiopia Passenger Car (PC) Tire Market Outlook

6. Ethiopia Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) Tire Market Outlook

7. Ethiopia Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle (M&HCV) Tire Market Outlook

8. Ethiopia Two-Wheeler Tire Market Outlook

9. Ethiopia OTR Tire Market Outlook

10. Import-Export Analysis

11. Supply Chain Analysis

12. Market Dynamics

13. Market Trends & Developments

14. Policy & Regulatory Landscape

15. Ethiopia Economic Profile

16. Competitive Landscape

17. Strategic Recommendation

