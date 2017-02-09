Ethiopia Tire Market to Grow 4%, 2017-2022 – Growing Investment … – PR Newswire (press release)

The tire market in the country is projected to exhibit a CAGR of over 4% during 2017-2022. Passenger car tires dominated Ethiopia tire market over the past few years and is expected to continue to dominate in the coming years as well, owing to rising purchasing power and recovering passenger car sales in the country.
Ethiopia witnessed major economic challenges over the past few years, owing to continuously decreasing oil prices, rising political instability and unfavourable government policies. Thus, impacting manufacturing of new vehicles in the country during the same period. However, tire market in Ethiopia grew at a moderate pace during the same period owing to rising automobile sales and expanding vehicle fleet size in the country.
Government of Ethiopia has been rigorously working to improving the economic conditions of the country by attracting large sums of foreign investment for setting up of industries and manufacturing facilities in the country. Therefore, growing investment in industrial sector, improving economic scenario, increasing demand for motorbikes and rising penetration of Chinese tires is expected to fuel demand for tires in Ethiopia during 2017-2022.
Companies Mentioned
- Apollo Tyres Ltd.
- Balkrishna Industries Ltd
- Bridgestone Middle East & Africa FZE
- CEAT Limited
- Goodyear Middle East FZE
- Hangzhou Zhongce Rubber CO.,LTD
- Horizon Addis Tyres S.C.
- MRF Limited
- Michelin AIM FZE
- Pirelli Tyre(Suisse) SA Middle East Branch
- Triangle Tyre Co. Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Ethiopia Tire Market Outlook
5. Ethiopia Passenger Car (PC) Tire Market Outlook
6. Ethiopia Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) Tire Market Outlook
7. Ethiopia Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle (M&HCV) Tire Market Outlook
8. Ethiopia Two-Wheeler Tire Market Outlook
9. Ethiopia OTR Tire Market Outlook
10. Import-Export Analysis
11. Supply Chain Analysis
12. Market Dynamics
13. Market Trends & Developments
14. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
15. Ethiopia Economic Profile
16. Competitive Landscape
17. Strategic Recommendation
