Ethiopia releasing 9 800 detainees – The Herald

ADDIS ABABA. — Ethiopia says it is releasing nearly 10 000 people detained under its ongoing state of emergency but plans to charge almost 2 500 others accused of destabilising the country. Deputy government spokesperson Zadig Abraha told The Associated Press that 9 800 people were to be freed yesterday.

“They have been given lots of trainings . . . so that they won’t be part of the destructive trend that we have seen in the past.”

The East African country declared the state of emergency in October after nearly a year of anti-government protests.

Most of the detainees are from the restive Oromia and Amhara regions.

Zadig says Ethiopia has seen a “tremendous change in the peace and security” under the state of emergency, which is to end in April. — AP.