Ethiopia, Qatar to Bolster Trade Ties

August 20, 2017 – As part of its effort to strengthen ties with Ethiopia, Qatar Chamber held a meeting with an Ethiopian government delegation yesterday. The meeting with the Ethiopian delegation was focused on investment opportunities in the agricultural, mining, construction, and real estate sectors. The Ethiopian delegation included officials of the Oromia Region, in addition to federal government officials and Ethiopian ambassador Mesganu Arga Moach.

The two sides discussed potential exchange visits for trade delegations and establishing a Qatari-Ethiopian business forum to expand the scope of partnership between the two countries.

Qatar Chamber vice-chairman Mohamed bin Towar al-Kuwari said Ethiopia “is a promising destination” for Qatari investments. He added that the chamber is ready to encourage the private sector to invest in Ethiopia, and highlighted that Qatar has investments in the Ethiopian real estate sector.

The head of Oromia region’s development office said Ethiopia is rich in natural resources, and cited that the Ethiopia’s agricultural and mining sectors were attracting a lot of foreign investments.

He assured that the government of Ethiopia “makes it easy for foreign capital to invest and is willing to provide Qatari businessmen with all the information they need to start investing in Ethiopia.”

Moach expressed hope that the visit would enhance trade cooperation with Ethiopia “in line with expectations and ambition” of both sides.

Source:- Gulf times