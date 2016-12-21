Ethiopia, Qatar agree to bolster relations – Anadolu Agency



Foreign Affairs Minister of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani (L) and Foreign Minister of Ethiopia Workneh Gebeyehu (R) hold a press conference at Sheraton Hotel in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on December 20, 2016. ( Minasse Wondimu Hailu – Anadolu Agency )

By Seleshi Tessema

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia

Qatar and Ethiopia on Tuesday signed 11 agreements and memoranda of understanding (MoU), to strengthen their bilateral relations.

This came in at a joint press briefing the Qatari Foreign Minister Mohamed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani gave with his Ethiopian counterpart, Workneh Gebeyehu.

“We agreed to boost our relationship in the areas of investment, financing, infrastructure and tourism,’’ said the Qatari foreign minister, on a day-long official visit in Ethiopia.

His Ethiopian counterpart said that both countries had agreed to take their relations to the highest level.

“We have agreed on various bilateral and multilateral relations which will enhance the national interests of both countries. To this end, we have signed 11 agreements and MoUs,” he said.