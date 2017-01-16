Ethiopia Produced 3.47 Billion Liters of Milk in 6 Months – 2merkato – Ethiopian Business Portal

Ethiopia’s Ministry of Livestock and Fishery Development disclosed 3.47 billion liters of milk was produced and consumed in the first 6 months of current fiscal year.





Tariku Teka, Milk Resource Development Director at the Ministry, explained the total milk produced was obtained from Tigray, Amhara, Oromiya highlands, Southern Nations Nationlities and Peoples highland areas, Benishangul State and Addis Ababa City.

In the current fiscal year, the Ministry started to implement packages in the aim of increasing milk production and productivity, Tariku explained. The package involved around 279,000 farmers and pastoralists in the extension service all over Ethiopia.

Couple of years ago, Ethiopia had only 1 hybridization providing center, Tariku remembered. Yet this figure had now reached 4 after the construction of hybridization centers in Mekelle, Bahirdar, Nekemete and Hawassa, he furthered.

According to the Director, the aim is to increase the daily average milk yield of one dairy cattle from 1.37 liters to 6 liters by the end of the second Growth and Transformation Plan (GTP II).

According to Walta Information Center, Ethiopia’s cattle population is 57 million and out of these 10 million are dairy cattle resources.

