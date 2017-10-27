Ethiopia PM speaks on high level resignations, says Gemeda talks ongoing

Ethiopian Prime Minister, Hailemariam Desalegn, has finally spoken on top level resignations that have hit the ruling coalition, the Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF).

The Premier in response to questions from Members of Parliament on Thursday, said the exit of Abadula Gameda; the immediate past speaker of the House of Federation and Bereket Simon; a top policy analyst, had to be taken in context.

The state-affiliated Fana broadcasting corporate reported that the Premier said “this is common in a democratic party and government and should be habituated.”

He disclosed further that the party was in talks with Gemeda following his decision, a move he described as ‘unprecedented’ in the EPRDF. In the case of Bereket, he said the former information minister had severally asked to quit in the past but had been talked out of it.

He was, however, quick to add that the two cases had to be taken within a context. Stressing that there was no coincidence in the timing of the respective resignations despite being 10 days apart, Addis Standard news portal reported.

Gemeda has not presided over the parliament since submitting his resignation early this month, he cited disrespect to his party and people as his reason. Bereket on the other hand has yet to give a reason for quitting.

Desalegn was in parliament to respond to questions surrounding the address delivered by President Teshome Mulatu on October 8 during the official reopening of the parliament.

Other issues the premier responded to included the security situation in the Somali – Oromia region, security in the general Horn of Africa region, resurgence of HIV/Aids, response to drought and the South Sudan crisis.