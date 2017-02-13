Ethiopia: Periodic Monitoring Report 2016 Humanitarian Requirements Document (Covering 1 Jan to 31 Dec 2016) – ReliefWeb

Introduction

The El Niño global climactic event significantly affected the 2015 meher/summer rains on the heels of failed belg/ spring rains in 2015, driving food insecurity, malnutrition and serious water shortages in many parts of the country. The Government and humanitarian partners issued a joint 2016 Humanitarian Requirements Document (HRD) in December 2015 requesting US$1.4 billion to assist 10.2 million people with food, health and nutrition, water, agriculture, shelter and non-food items, protection and emergency education responses. Following the delay and erratic performance of the belg/spring rains in 2016, a Prioritization Statement was issued in May 2016 with updated humanitarian requirements in nutrition (MAM), agriculture, shelter and non-food items and education.The Mid-Year Review of the HRD identified 9.7 million beneficiaries and updated the funding requirements to $1.2 billion.

The 2016 HRD is 69 per cent funded, with contributions of $1.08 billion from international donors and the Government of Ethiopia (including carry-over resources from 2015). Under the leadership of the Government of Ethiopia delivery of life-saving and lifesustaining humanitarian assistance continues across the sectors. However, effective humanitarian response was challenged by shortage of resources, limited logistical capacities and associated delays, and weak real-time information management.

This Periodic Monitoring Report (PMR) provides a summary of the cluster financial inputs against outputs and achievements against cluster objectives using secured funding since the launch of the 2016 HRD. The PMR also describes changes in the humanitarian context where appropriate. The update on the Ethiopia Humanitarian Fund (EHF) provides a detailed funding overview of prioritized projects supported in ‘hotspot’ areas of the country.

The PMR complements the HRD and the HRD Mid-Year Review – both documents are available using the below links: https://www.humanitarianresponse.info/en/system/files/documents/files/et… and https://www. humanitarianresponse.info/en/system/files/documents/files/ethiopia_hrd_-_mid_year_review_12_august_2016__0.pdf The HRD is structured around three Strategic Objectives: 1) Save lives and reduce morbidity related to drought, 2) Protect and restore livelihoods and 3) Prepare for and respond to other humanitarian shocks, including natural disasters, conflict and displacement.