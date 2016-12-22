Ethiopia launches the Logo for the 19th AMECEA Plenary – Vatican Radio

Ethiopia will host the 19th AMECEA Plenary that is to take place on July 2018 under the theme “Vibrant Diversity, Equal Dignity, Peaceful Unity in God in the AMECEA Region”.





On December 17, 2016 the Ethiopian Catholic Church in the presence of all the Catholic Bishops of Ethiopia, H.G. Archbishop Luigi Bianco Apostolic Nuncio to Ethiopia, representatives of CMRS and Catholic institutions in Ethiopia and partner organizations launched the theme and Logo of the Plenary in Addis Ababa.





During the launching event H.Em. Cardinal Berhaneyesus, C.M., Metropolitan Archbishop of Addis Ababa, President of CBCE and Chairman of AMECEA said Ethiopia is eagerly waiting to receive her guests coming to attend the 19th AMECEA Plenary.





“Ethiopia has many assets and social values we can share with our brothers and sisters in the AMECEA region and the rest of the world, the plenary would create for us an opportunity to do this, in the mean time it will also give us the chance to learn from cultures and experiences of our guests during their stay,” said the Cardinal.





His Eminence added Ethiopia is a country with years of experiences hosting international conferences therefore even though it is the first time for the Ethiopian Catholic Church to host AMECEA Plenary, the Church is confident it will be organized successfully.





“We will be working hand in hand with all our faithful, the government, other religious institutions mainly the inter-religious council of Ethiopia, Partners and all people of goodwill in preparation for the plenary, our country has a great culture tolerance, cooperation and mutual respect among people of different religions, cultures and ethnic groups so we will be welcoming AMECEA not just as the Catholic Church in Ethiopia but as one people of Ethiopia,” explained Cardinal Berhaneyesus, C.M.





The Logo of the plenary is designed by a religious sister named Sr. Mary Joachim, working in Ethiopia as missionary who gave a detailed explanation of what the symbols mean at the launching event. At the end of ceremony Cardinal Berhaneyesus, C.M., gave all the Bishops of Ethiopia and the His Grace Archbishop Luingi Bianco a candle with Logo of the Plenary printed on it asking them to reconfirm their commitment to the task of hosting the 19th Plenary of AMECEA.





Addis Ababa being the seat of the African Union Commission and other international organizations successfully hosts many international conferences every year. The city is equipped with adequate accommodations, well built infrastructure, commendable security, welcoming weather and a hospitable society.





By Makeda Yohannes



Social Communications and PR Department



Ethiopian Catholic Secretariat





