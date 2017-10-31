Ethiopia Humanitarian Bulletin Issue 39 | 16 – 29 October 2017 – Ethiopia

HIGHLIGHTS

The Government and partners developed an ‘HRD Status Update’, highlighting all outstanding Humanitarian Requirements Document Mid-Year Review requirements against revised sector requirements to address new needs since August.

Cluster continues providing ES/NFI and cash-based assistance to displaced households, but needs surpass the ongoing response.

Some 110,000 displaced school children in 305 schools in Oromia and Somali regions are in dire need of assistance.

Ethiopia, specifically Fafan zone in Somali region, has been selected as the next location for piloting of the work of the ECHO ERCfunded Consortium for the uptake of quality, collaborative, multi-purpose grants (MPGs).

The Protection Mobile Teams that have been established with the support of EHF funds and hosted by Oxfam and DRC are now operational in Liben, Dawa, Jarar and Doolo Zones of the Somali Region.

Ethiopia begins civil registration of refugees for the first time in history as the number of refugees in country nears the one million mark.

HRD sector requirements adjusted based on the changing humanitarian context

Humanitarian partners, together with Government, have been scaling-up the humanitarian response, flexibly adjusting sector requirements, programs and staffing in line with the rapidly changing humanitarian context since the release of the Humanitarian Requirements Document Mid-Year Review (HRD MYR) in early August.

Accordingly, the Government and partners developed an ‘HRD Status Update’, highlighting all outstanding 2017 HRD MYR requirements against the revised sector requirements. The revision took into account new needs since August, including A) the increase in internally displaced people, which increased the risk of acute watery diarrhea outbreak and the need for ES/NFI and WaSH interventions among others. B) the deterioration of the nutrition situation necessitating the introduction of Blanket Supplementary Feeding Program in 45 critically drought-affected districts in seven zones of Somali region. C) reports of crop failure in eastern Amhara, most parts of Oromia and SNNP regions due to frost and failed rains necessitating seed support for replanting, and D) funding for the prevention and control of Fall Armyworm infestation. In the health, agriculture, nutrition, NFI/Emergency shelter and WaSH sectors, needs were revised upwards by $103.5 million to enable partners to respond to the new needs. The updated requirements in the food sector are lower than anticipated due to the compromises made in the National Integrated Food-Cash Relief Plan. Taking into account all pipelines, there remains a funding gap of US$248.7 million against the revised requirements of $1.4 billion (up from $1.259 billion).

While this update adjusts the overall requirements, the strategic objectives and other contents of the HRD Mid-Year Review remain the same, and the HRD is still the common plan and implementation framework to address humanitarian needs in Ethiopia in 2017. (please go to: http://bit.ly/2z9Lfoq to find the full document)

Cluster providing shelter/NFIs and cash-based assistance to IDPs, gap remains high

Folllowing clashes along the Oromia and Somali border in early September 2017, 43,587 displaced households (23,507 in Oromia region and 20,080 in Somali region) are in urgent need of shelter/NFI assistance. In line with the response plan set by the National Disaster Risk Management Commission (NDRMC), the Shelter/NFI Cluster continues to map the needs in both regions, and respond accordingly using limited resources available where access allows. As of 13 October 2017, the cluster mobilized assistance in-kind and in cash for 22,000 households, leaving 21,500 households unassisted (valued at US$3 million). Response activities are ongoing following recent verification exercises. To date, IDPs in Bale, East and West Hararge zones of Oromia region; Fafan, Fik, and Mieso zones of Somali region as well as in Harar have been assisted with NFIs while there are ongoing verifications of needs in Dawa and Liben zones.

A cash-based response by IOM, NRC, IRC, Care and UNHCR, targeting 10,000 households is also underway. The most recent cluster need prioritization exercise conducted at the end of September 2017, categorized households in need of shelter/NFI assistance across the country and due to multiple drivers, including the current border conflict, into priority 1 and priority 2. With nearly 48,000 kits or equivalent in cash grants and vouchers available against the 231,000 kits needed, there is a gap of 183,000 kits (valued at $25.6 million, including $13.6 million for the priority 1 response and $12 million for the priority 2 response).

Some 110,000 displaced school children in 305 schools need immediate assistance

The Education Cluster revealed that some 110,000 school children have been affected by the recent border clashes and need emergency education assistance. In Oromia region, 65,228 school children are affected in 195 schools in 5 zones (East Hararge, West Hararge, Bale, Borena and Guji), while in Somali region 44,350 school children are affected in 110 schools in 5 zones (Erer, Dawa, Fafan, Liban and Siti).