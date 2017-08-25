Ethiopia: Hand grenade attack in Jimma town leaves 13 people injured

Addis Ababa, August 24, 2017 (FBC) – A hand grenade thrown by unknown individual in Jimma town, Oromia regional state, has injured 13 people.

The grenade attack occurred today at 12 a.m local time at a place called Legehar, according to Inspector Fadil Mohammed, the town’s police commander

Those injured in the attack were receiving medical help at the Jimma university specialized referral hospital.

Among the injured include a 10 year-old boy and two women.

According to the Inspector, police continue searching to arrest the person suspected of carrying out the attack.

In a separate development, police seized illegally possessed over half a million US dollars in East Hararge zone, according to communication affairs bureau of Oromia regional state.

Addisu Arega, head of the communication bureau, said a suspect was arrested yesterday at Bordede check point while transporting the money from Addis Ababa to eastern part of the regional state.

He said the money was intended to fund those forces of destruction who are trying to incite violence and destabilize the region.

Translated and posted by Amare Asrat