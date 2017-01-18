Ethiopia: Ethiopian to Start Flying to 7 Different Destinations in 5 … – 2merkato

Africa’s largest airline group, Ethiopian Airlines, is delighted to announce that it will launch seven new destinations within five months during the 2017 calendar year. This is one of the greatest expansions in Ethiopian’s long and illustrious history.

From February to June, Ethiopian will launch new service to Victoria Falls (Zimbabwe), Antananarivo (Madagascar), Conakry (Guinea), Oslo (Norway), Chengdu (China), Jakarta (Indonesia) and Singapore (Singapore). With the addition of these stations, Ethiopian will have service from Addis Ababa to 98 different international cities located across the world.

Group CEO Ethiopian Airlines, Mr. Tewolde GebreMariam, said: “Africa’s share of the Global Aviation is the smallest which is only around 3%. As the largest airline group in the continent, we are highly concerned on the low base of air connectivity in the continent and we are setting record expansion to enable Africans enjoy safe, reliable and economical air connectivity both within the continent and between the continent and the rest of the world. Looking beyond the current economic slowdown especially in the oil export dependent economies of Africa, we firmly believe that the continent will become the magnet for foreign direct investment, trade and tourism, which are the engines of air travel growth and in turn efficient air connectivity also drives socio economic development and we are happy to contribute our share in the 21st Century African Transformation.”

In the just ended calendar year alone, new flights to Moroni (Comoros), WindHoek (Namibia) and Newark (United States) were launched, as well as three cities in Ethiopia: Hawassa, Kebridahar and Dembidolo. Ethiopian is one of the fastest growing airlines in the world, and we are expanding our wings every year.

Ethiopian envisages to reach 120 international destinations worldwide by the year 2025. 98 down, 22 to go!

Source: Ethiopian Airlines Press Release