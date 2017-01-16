Ethiopia: ERA Signed 7 Contracts Worth 6.5 Billion Birr – 2merkato – Ethiopian Business Portal

Ethiopian Roads Authority (ERA) has concluded agreements worth 6.5 billion Birr with 7 different contractors. The contracts are for the construction of 8 road projects across Ethiopia.





The road projects are going to be undertaken in Oromia, Benishangul Gumuz, Afar and Somali states. The projects include Babile – Fiq road, linking Oromia State with Somali State, Iteya – Robe – Seru road, in Oromia, and Assosa – Daleti – Barudi, in Benishangul Gumuz State.

There are also projects that will be undertaken in Afar State; Afdera – Ererti, Ertale – Ahmed Ela and Bohida Yalon.

All of the projects, except one, are scheduled to be finalized in 3 years time. It is only Bohida Yalon project that will take only 18 months. All of the roads are going to be asphalt roads.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Araya Girma, director general of ERA, noted due focus would be given for the completion of the projects as per the schedule.

Among the 7 contractors, 5 of them are local contractors while the remaining 2 are from China.

Source: Fana Broadcasting Corporate