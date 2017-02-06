Ethiopia: EAE Signed Agreements with 2 Local Contractors – 2merkato – Ethiopian Business Portal

Ethiopian Airports Enterprise (EAE) concluded 2 agreements with contractors from Ethiopia, for the construction of Hawassa and Semera airports passenger terminals.





The construction of Hawassa Airport passenger terminal is going to be undertaken at an outlay of 126,534,721 Birr. The project is awarded for FE Construction Material Rental Production and General Contractor while the design work was done by Bereket Tesfaye Consulting Architects and Engineers. The project is scheduled to be completed by 1 year time.

Semera Airport passenger terminal construction, on the other hand, will be undertaken by Afro Tsion Construction at an outlay of 149,852,672 Birr. It was the same company that constructed the airport’s 2.5 kilometers runway and now the company has agreed to deliver the project in 9 months time.

The contracts were signed on Friday. Tewodros Dawit, CEO of EAE, represented the authority while Afro Tsion and FE were represented by their CEOs Sisay Desta and Fitsum Taye respectively.

Speaking at the event Tewodros explained EAE undertook many airport development projects all over the country. The Authority now aims at increasing the number of airports in Ethiopia to 30 by the end of the Second Growth and Transformation Plan Period.

According to Tewodros, the construction of Hawassa and Semera airports passenger terminals were supposed to be constructed a while ago but delayed because of financial constraint. “To compensate the time delay we have negotiated with the contractors and agreed to finalize the projects in less than a year,” he explained.

Currently Afro Tsion is constructing the runway of Semera Airport. Speaking on the event Sisay said, “We are committed to build the terminal with the required quality and according to schedule. Since we are undertaking other projects in Semera we are not going to mobilize we have all the machineries out in the field”.

Fitsum Taye, on his part noted that it is his company’s first airport project. However, he assured the enterprise that his company would finalize the project within the short period of time allotted in the contractual agreement.

Source: The Reporter