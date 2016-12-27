Ethiopia awaiting Egypt's response on dissident opposition groups … – africanews

Ethiopia has officially written to the Egyptian government with the request for Cairo to stop the activities of dissident groups fueling anti-government sentiments in the Horn of Africa country.

According to the Ethiopian Foreign Minister Dr Workneh Gebeyehu, who was speaking to the Middle East news website, even though his government maintains cordial relations with Egypt, they have yet to get a response to their request.

‘‘We informed our Egyptian friends about the activities of some hostile groups that are working against the Ethiopian government in Cairo, and we requested that Egypt stops the activities of these hostile groups,’‘ he said.

High ranking members in Addis Ababa including Prime Minister Desalegn, President Teshome and former information minister, Getachew Reda have at a point or the other accused Egypt of bearing some of the blame in protests in the country.

Ethiopia has also accused Eritrea of accommodating persons behind the Amhara and Oromia protests that has swept through the country since November last year. The country is currently under a 6-month state of emergency which was imposed to quell the unrest.