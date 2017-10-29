Search by category:
Ethiopia ethiopian news

Ethiopia and Rwanda to meet in play-off for place at 2018 CHAN

Egypt were originally eliminated from the CHAN by new hosts Morocco in August

Ethiopia and Rwanda will meet in a two-legged play-off for the right to replace Egypt at the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Morocco.

Egypt pulled out of the tournament– which is for African players based in their domestic leagues – because of a timing clash.

Ethiopia and Rwanda were eliminated in the final round of East Zone qualifiers, and the Confederation of African Football (Caf) confirmed both teams had been picked for the play-off as “a part of a concern for fairness”.