Ethiopia and Kenya discuss sustainable cross border peace and economic transformation – ReliefWeb

Key Issues

The WASH Cluster targeting 9.2 million people for Emergency WaSH interventions in 2017

Cluster gave logistics capacity building trainings to over 600 staff since March 2016

Ethiopia and Kenya discuss sustainable cross border peace and economic transformation

Drought exacerbated by El Niño, combined with extensive flooding, disease outbreaks and the disruption of basic public services, continue to have a negative impact on the lives and livelihoods of 9.7 million Ethiopians. Urgent funding gaps for the response remain across multiple sectors to the end of 2016, notably for response to Acute Watery Diarrhoea (AWD), for interventions in animal health and food assistance. Major funding requirements are already anticipated for early 2017, as there are concerning indications that the current negative Indian Ocean Dipole, may affect water availability, livestock body condition and Meher harvest performance southern and eastern Ethiopia.

Government and humanitarian partners are providing water trucking services in Oromia and Somali regions which are greatly affected by the Indian Ocean Dipole IOD) induced drought. WaSH Cluster is also distributing water treatment chemicals, as well as promoting good hygiene and sanitation practices to ensure the safety of the water. The need for water trucking in Oromia and Somali regions remains high.

The needs for the water trucking services will increase as the drought season progresses into 2017.

Currently, the existing water sources are overused due to water scarcity and a significant percentage of safe water points are not functional. WaSH Cluster will carry out rehabilitation of non-functional water points in order to increase the availability of sustainable safe water points, and reduce the dependence on water trucking. The WASH Cluster is working to ensure the ongoing response is linked with development programs in the affected regions for sustainable water sources including: drilling of new deep boreholes, motorization of boreholes and expansion of existing multi village water schemes.

Cluster gave logistics capacity building trainings to over 600 staff since March 2016

Since the beginning of the operation in March 2016, the Logistics Cluster has trained 602 staff

from NDRMC, Ethiopian Maritime Affairs Authority (EMAA) and Ethiopia Road Transport

Authority (RTA), WFP and CRS/JEOP. The cluster gave the training in 21 locations to build skill

capacity of local staff through knowledge sharing and skill transfer. The areas of training include:

food aid, warehouse management and best practices, targeted Supplementary Feeding (TSF),

relief and technical induction, land transport and port operations and mobile storage units

(MSUs) training. As of 09 December 2016, a railway expert joined the cluster to support the

Ethiopian Railways Corporation (ERC) to assess, identify and prioritize actions to enhance and

maximize the utilization and development of the new Ethiopian railway, as well as facilitating

access to the railway on behalf of the humanitarian community.

Ethiopia and Kenya discuss sustainable cross border peace and economic transformation

On 19 December 2016, officials from Ethiopia and Kenya, UN agencies and donors//international

financing institutions discussed the implementation of the Cross Border Integrated Programme

for Sustainable Peace and Socio-economic Transformation in Marsabit County (Kenya) and

Borena and Dawa zones of Ethiopia to reduce conflict and enhance regional development

through the implementation of multi-sectoral projects. The initiative was launched by the leaders

of the two countries in the border town of Moyale in late 2015 and the document under

discussion will be signed in Nairobi sometime in April 2017. UN agencies in attendance were led

by Ms. Ahunna Eziakonwa-Onochie, the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Ethiopia

and her Kenyan counterpart. The UN will be engaged in resource mobilization within the

framework of UN delivering as one.