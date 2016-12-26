EPL Week 7: Fasil Kenema moves up, Ethiopia Bunna continues to … – EthioSports

Jimma – Fasil Kenema FC, which represents the historical city of Gondar, moved up to fourth place with a 3-1 victory over the local side Jimma Abba Bunna in Week 7 of the Ethiopia Premier League.

Defending champions Kedus Giorgis, Dedebit FC and Adama Kenema are all tied up at the top with 14 points each, followed by Fasil Kenema (has one game in hand) , Sidama Bunna and Mekelakeya three points behind.

Kedus Giorgis defeated Wolaita Dicha 2-0 yesterday while Dedebit and Adama scored similar 1-0 wins over Hawassa Kenema and Addis Ababa Kenema respectively today

Ethiopia Bunna, one of the best supported clubs in Ethiopia, continues to struggle as it drew 0-0 at home against Dire Dawa Kenema.

Ethiopia Nigd Bank and Arba Minch Kenema played to a 2-2 draw in Addis.

Ethio-Electric remains at the bottom of the table with a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Mekelakeya.

Getaneh Kebede of Dedebit leads the goal scoring charts with 6 goals followed by Adana Girma (4 goals) and Salhadin Said (3 goals) of Kedus Giorgis.

Week 7 Results