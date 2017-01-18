Coffee farm in Ethiopia – Anadolu Agency

Coffee farm in Ethiopia

ADDIS ABABA, ETHIOPIA – DECEMBER 23: Workers blanket the sorted coffee beans with a fabric cover in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on December 23, 2016. Shebedino farms Sidama coffee is a type of organic Arabica coffee which is grown exclusively in Sidama Zone. Ethiopia is the world’s fifth largest and Africa’s top coffee producer. 15 million farmers annually produce 270.000 tons of coffee, and 98 percent of the coffee comes from small scale farmers, of which 5 million smallholders are poor. The multi-million dollar business indirectly involves some 40 million people, and it constitutes 31 percent of Ethiopia’s foreign exchange. Over the last 12 months Ethiopia exported 206,654 tons of coffee. ( Minasse Wondimu Hailu – Anadolu Agency )

18.01.2017 Minasse Wondimu Hailu

