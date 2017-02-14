Chinese textile firms continue to invest in Ethiopia – Fibre2fashion.com

Few large Chinese companies, including textile and garment manufacturing industries, have decided to invest in Ethiopia in the first half of the current Ethiopian budget year. The investment has come after the Ethiopian Investment Commission (EIC) started according priority to large, effective companies that can offer more and quick employment.

Following the new strategy, Ethiopia has managed to attract investment from ten large Chinese companies, according to EIC commissioner Fitsum Arega. About half of these are in textile and apparel manufacturing, and this includes Jiangsu Sunshine Group, which has decided to invest nearly $1 billion in Ethiopia.

The decision by the Chinese companies to invest in Ethiopia clearly shows that the East African nation has continued to become a favourable investment destination, Arega told Ethiopian news agency.

Speaking on the change in EIC’s strategy in attracting foreign investment, Arega said, “The ongoing direction is not focusing on increasing number of participants coming in the name of investors. Rather the country prioritised attracting some but large, effective companies which can meet the targets of both the company and the country.”

Competitive wages, trainable workforce, ongoing infrastructure development, fast growing economy, government support and favourable investment climate are among the factors that attract large companies to invest in Ethiopia.

“We recommend any investor worldwide to invest in Ethiopia because of its economic, political, and social stability, which is enthused by incredible government commitment and incentives towards the textile sector,” says Osman Basoglu, general manager of Etur Textile Plc, a part of Yuskel Group, on EIC website. (RKS)

