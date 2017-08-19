China, Ethiopia vow to promote military ties – Xinhua

Fan Changlong (R), vice chairman of the Central Military Commission of China, meets with Samora Yenus, chief of staff of the Ethiopian National Defense Forces, in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 18, 2017. (Xinhua/Liu Fang)

BEIJING, Aug. 18 (Xinhua) — Senior Chinese and Ethiopian military officials spoke highly of military ties between the two countries when they met in Beijing Friday.

Fan Changlong, vice chairman of the Central Military Commission, met with Samora Yenus, chief of staff of the Ethiopian National Defense Forces, to discuss relations between the two militaries.

China and Ethiopia have continually enhanced their political mutual trust and made fruitful exchanges and cooperation in recent years, Fan said.

He added that Chinese military aims to work with its Ethiopian counterpart in deepening practical cooperation, contributing to China’s comprehensive strategic partnership with Ethiopia.

Samora said that Ethiopia is willing to push forward the continuous development of bilateral relations.