Arlington WEEMA awarded $100K for Ethiopia program – News – The Arlington Advocate

Arlington-based WEEMA International announced that the IZUMI Foundation board of directors has approved a two-year $100,000 grant to support WEEMA’s program, “Empowering Health Extension Workers in Ethiopia: Addressing Under-5 Child Mortality with Clinical Support Tools.”

Funds will directly support the expansion and training and utilization of an Integrated Community Case Management (iCCM) for Childhood Illness stock management application to all 49 health extension workers in Tembaro Woreda, KT-Zone, Ethiopia.

The program is a collaboration between WEEMA International and D-Tree International. D-Tree’s iCCM tool is an evidence-based protocol for community health workers developed by the World Health Oraganization. This clinical support tool has been specifically designed for the Ethiopian context and function on an affordable smartphone-based platform.

Every young child in Tembaro who seeks care from a health extension worker will benefit in two ways: the tool will provide a standardized care protocol that walks health extension workers step-by-step through the proper set of questions to reach correct diagnoses and treatment; and the tool will track the supply of pharmaceuticals available at the health post to ensure medications remain in stock. The overall impact will be to effectively improve quality of care and health outcomes for children of Tembaro.

Implementation will include close collaboration with local health authorities to ensure smooth incorporation in the health system, visibility and local investment for sustainability, as well as a foundation for future expansion.

“We are grateful for IZUMI’s investment in this project,” said Liz McGovern, founder and president of WEEMA and an Acton resident. “The foundations values reflect those of WEEMA International and we are proud to partner with them on such an important initiative.”