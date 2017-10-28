Ambo Violence and Deaths ‘Deeply Disturbing’ – US Embassy, Ethiopia

October 28, 2017 – Following reports that 10 people have been killed whiles 20 others have been wounded in Ethiopia’s central town, Ambo, the United States embassy in Ethiopia has described the incident and death in Oromia region as ‘deeply disturbing’.







The U.S. and European Union (E.U.) have severally called on the government to respect the right of protesters and to open up the political space. However, the Ethiopian government has responded by saying it was undertaking reforms and engaging opposition elements.

Deeply disturbing reports of violence & deaths in Ambo highlight importance of peaceful expression & conflict resolution by all Ethiopians. A special police unit fired live rounds on Thursday to disperse demonstrators who had blocked roads, witnesses told the Reuters news agency.

The incident in Ambo some 130 kilometres (80 miles) west of the capital Addis Ababa is the latest bout of unrest to plague a province that was shaken by unrest for months in 2015 and 2016.

Residents in the area told Reuters that demonstrators blocked the town’s main road to protest sugar shortages, sparking clashes with police.

