Akufo-Addo swears in Ayorkor-Botchway in Ethiopia [Photos] – Citifmonline

President Akufo-Addo has sworn into office the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway.

He swore her in at a short ceremony held at Ghana’s embassy in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

ayorkor-botchway-sworn-in-3

The president had earlier on Friday, sworn into office 12 out of 13 ministers whose nominations were approved by Parliament.

ayorkor-botchway-sworn-in-1

Madam Ayorkor Botcwey, who was outside the country at the time of the swearing-in ceremony had to be sworn in separately in Ethiopia where she was representing Ghana at a meeting of  Foreign Affairs Ministers in preparation for the AU summit from 29th to 31st of January, 2017.

ayorkor-botchway-sworn-in-2

According to a statement from the Presidency, Nana Akufo-Addo who arrived in the Ethiopian capital on Saturday [January 28] will “prior to the commencement of the Ordinary Session of the Assembly on Monday, attend a retreat for the Heads of States on Sunday, January 29, 2017 immediately after a breakfast meeting with the new Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres.

President Akufo-Addo will return to Ghana on Wednesday, February 1, 2017.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

