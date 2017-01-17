Access to safe abortion care improves in Ethiopia – Independent Online

After liberalizing
These findings come from two new articles based on a study by the Guttmacher Institute and Ipas. The study was conducted in collaboration with the Ethiopian Society of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the Ethiopian Public Health Association, with the support of
According to the new study, 38% of pregnancies in
“It is promising to see that abortion services in Ethiopia have improved significantly following the government’s investment in resources to improve access and provision of services,” said Yirgu Gebrehiwot, Addis Ababa University researcher and co-author of the study.
More than half, 53% of abortions in
Since the last abortion incidence study in 2008, medication abortion was introduced, providing an additional option to women seeking safe abortion in a health facility. In 2014, medication abortion accounted for 36% of abortions in the country.
“The government’s investment is paying off, as Ethiopian women are increasingly able to access abortion and postabortion care at health facilities under safe conditions,” said Ann Moore, Guttmacher researcher and coauthor of the study.
Contraceptive access has also improved in recent years. In 2014, 40% of married women in
Despite these advances, 47% of abortions took place outside of health facilities in 2014. That same year, 19% of women seeking postabortion care had complications severe enough to warrant hospitalization. About 3.4 out of every 1,000 women of reproductive age in 2014 received treatment in health facilities for abortion-related complications, an increase from 5.7 per 1,000 in 2008. This measure indicates that unsafe abortion is still occurring in
“Access to safe abortion care has improved, yet many women continue to have unsafe abortions outside of health facilities,” said Tamara Fetters, Ipas researcher and co-author of the study. “Despite government efforts, some women don’t know that safe abortion services are available, or they may fear the stigma associated with abortion.”
The authors recognize that
