Ethiopia
Akufo-Addo swears in Ayorkor-Botchway in Ethiopia [Photos] – Citifmonline
President Akufo-Addo has sworn into office the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway. He…
Prominent Businessman returned home amid rumors that he fled Ethiopia and assets confiscated – Awramba Times
About 6.5mn children face starvation in Kenya, Ethiopia and … – Capital FM Kenya (press release) (blog)
Politics
Watch: CBS News Interview With Reeyot Alemu, Zelalem Kibret and Edom Kassaye
Ethiopian Journalists Reeyot Alemu, Zelalem Kibret and Edom Kassaye were released from prison just prior to President Obama’s arrival in Ethiopia. (CBS News) CBS News…
ethiopian news
Akufo-Addo swears in Ayorkor-Botchway in Ethiopia [Photos] – Citifmonline
President Akufo-Addo has sworn into office the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway. He…